Barista, chef won’t let being deaf limit them

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently declared sign language as the 12th official language and with September being international deaf awareness month – barista, Phumzile Mazibuko, 38, and pastry chef, Lindokuhle Mashiane, 27, hope to inspire other deaf people to follow their dreams and overcome the sound barrier.
Although Mazibuko has made thousands of coffees but has never heard the sound of a coffee grinder, she says her favourite part about her job is interacting with customers and seeing them learn sign language.
“My deep passion for coffee ignited during my time at the eDeaf Training Academy, where I completed the Ciro Barista course. As I delved into the art of coffee-making and gained insight into what defines exceptional coffee, my love for it grew. It didn’t take long for me to recognise that crafting coffee is visually captivating, making it a skill I could embrace,” she said.
“Interacting with my customers is an absolute delight. It’s incredible to see how they’ve embraced sign language to order their coffees. Many of our regular guests who return to our hotel don’t even need to glance at the menu board anymore; they simply communicate their preferences to me right away,” she said.
South Africa's recognition of sign language signals new hope for the deaf
Mashiane, on the other hand, said she was inspired by her mother and grandmother to go into cooking and baking.
“My early culinary inspiration came from my mother and grandmother, both of whom had a deep passion for cooking and baking. This love took root in my heart during my childhood, particularly on weekends when I returned home from school I would often discover my mother engrossed in baking, or my grandmother whipping up delicious dishes, I couldn’t help but be captivated by the entire process,” she said.
Both Mazibuko and Mashiane, who work in different branches of ANEW hotel, said although their colleagues and customers had adapted to their realities, they still faced challenges as deaf people.
“Working within an environment primarily designed for those who can hear presents its unique set of challenges. However, having a supportive team by my side makes these challenges manageable. The compassion and understanding my team demonstrates are truly remarkable. To grab my attention in the bustling kitchen, they employ ingenious methods like flicking the lights on and off, leaving me thoughtful notes or gently tapping my shoulder. Moreover, they’ve taken the initiative to learn basic sign language and it’s been a delightful experience as we share the journey of them acquiring new signs to communicate with me,” Mashiane explains.
Image: Supplied
