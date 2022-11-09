Entrepreneurs' knowledge gap filled by innovative programme

As far as buzzwords go, being an entrepreneur or “your own boss” are just some which have become incredibly popular in recent times. For many South Africans, running a business now is a necessary alternative in a country where the unemployment rate is sitting at 33.9%. For many, entrepreneurship is a means to survive, with very little thought put into skills that help a business get bigger and thrive.

Through its Collective Shapers initiative, Metropolitan aims to equip young entrepreneurs with specialised knowledge and technical skills in various sectors, thus addressing the gap which often prevents a lot of businesses from reaching that next level.

“By equipping entrepreneurs with the relevant tools, the programme aims to create more income-generating opportunities through business development,” says Phumla Mavundla, head of marketing: product and channel at Metropolitan. More than just providing a financial injection for the successful participants, Collective Shapers involves a five-month programme designed to put the participants through their paces, arming them with the knowledge required to build sustainable businesses.

One of the skills the programme builds is the art of pitching where, at various stages, participants are required to present their business to a panel of judges, demonstrating what they have learnt and communicating what is required for them to scale their enterprise. This portion of the programme is designed to sharpen their ability to describe critical business operations to attract investment.