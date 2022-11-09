Maritzburg beggar jailed for 22 years for killing casual employer over R50

A Pietermaritzburg beggar who was also a casual employee has been jailed for 22 years for murdering her employer after an argument over R50.
Jade Ashley Barnard, 36, was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday for killing Prestbury shop owner Vernon Viviers, 59.
Viviers was found with his throat slit and cuts on his hands and arms in his shop in August.
Barnard was arrested with her boyfriend Martin Grieb, 40, who was jailed for 25 years after he pleaded guilty two weeks ago to helping Barnard.
In her guilty plea, Barnard said on the day of the incident she and Grieb went to the shop where Grieb approached Viviers and asked him for a R50 advance on her daily wages..
She said Viviers refused and a physical argument ensued between him and Grieb.
“Grieb overpowered Viviers and threw him on the shop floor and sat on top of him,” she said, adding that Grieb asked her to give him a knife, which she did.
Barnard said Grieb then stabbed and cut Viviers’ throat, killing him instantly.
“Grieb tried to clean the blood on the floor, but he was disturbed by an Mi7 security officer who was investigating the commotion. The security officer asked Grieb what was going on and he responded by admitting to having killed the shopkeeper over an argument that went too far.”
She said the officer asked them to wait outside while he took photos and investigated the scene.
It was then that the pair ran away to avoid the police. However, they were soon apprehended.
During Grieb’s sentencing it emerged that the two were well-known beggars in the area and had been taken in by the shop owner on casual basis to help them to make ends meet.
