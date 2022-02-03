SA vehicle sales rise in January despite component shortages

Despite an interest rate increase and a continued shortage of some models, SA’s new-vehicle sales had a healthy start to the year. According to figures released by the Naamsa automotive business council, sales in January of 41,382 units were 19.5% higher than in the corresponding month a year ago.

“January new vehicle sales kicked off the year at similar levels to the momentum created during the second half of 2021,” says Lebogang Gaoaketse, Head of Marketing and Communications at WesBank, referring to four months of sales in the period exceeding 41,000 units.

Both passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) started the year positively, increasing 26.6% and 3.8% respectively over January 2021. Heavy trucks gained 9.6%, while medium trucks was the only segment to decline, at 4.3% down.

“Franchised dealers were responsible for 84.2% of these sales, which gave them a flying start to a year that promises to build on the upward trend experienced in 2021,” said Mark Dommisse, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada).

These heartening figures were delivered despite shortages of some models due to ongoing component shortages, particularly semiconductors, which are likely to be with us for most of this year, he said.

“This shortage of product also means that few manufacturers or distributors are offering incentives to buyers making January’s performance even more impressive.”

Dommisse said rising interest rates and fuel prices will have some impact on the market in 2022, but generally the outlook is brighter than at the same stage last year when lockdown regulations were more stringent.