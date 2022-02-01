One-stop platform for those starting a business

Three government entities are firmly focused on enabling the ease of doing business in SA to grow the economy.

A recent VukTalks webinar, hosted by the Government Communication and Information System, was held to raise awareness of the mandate, policies and services provided by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), Companies Tribunal and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Commission.

These are all entities of the department of trade, industry and competition.

According to the CIPC’s manager of innovation and collaboration and director of E-learning, Ofentse Shakung, the CIPC has various functions, including the registration of companies, co-operatives and intellectual property rights (trademarks, patents, designs and copyright).

The CIPC developed its BizPortal platform to offer online company registration and related services to simplify the process of registering a business and adhering to requirements.

BizPortal offers those wanting to start a business a one-stop platform to register a company, register for tax, register a domain name, apply for a BBBEE certificate, register for the Compensation Fund and Unemployment Insurance Fund, and open a business bank account.

“It’s a paperless process and the company will be registered within 24 hours of submission. We have also added Google business services, which enables companies to host a business profile and static company website on Google for free,” said Shakung.

To make use of these services, visit www.bizportal.gov.za and click on “register” at the top of the page. The portal is easy to navigate and offers step-by-step information on how to register a business.

Free training

The CIPC also recently launched free online training platform Learn-i-Biz to help SMME directors and entrepreneurs build their capacity to run successful businesses, while ensuring they comply with the legal requirements.

“The platform is a digital study guide and includes video tutorials and a self-examination for each of the seven modules,” said Shakung.

The modules include training on what a company and a director is, key people in a company, responsibilities of a director, personal financial interests and conflict of interest, remuneration of directors and distributions and the board of directors.

To register for the training, visit www.elearning@cipc.co.za

– This article first appeared in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele