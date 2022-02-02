Investors urge miners to change ways after damning Rio Tinto workplace report

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto's admissions of sexual assault, racism and bullying in an internal report have sparked calls from investors for the entire industry to clean up its act.

An 85-page report released by Rio on Tuesday that pointed to a culture where harmful behaviours are often normalised and bullying is rife put a spotlight on the broader industry, which has long been accused of tolerating inappropriate behaviour.

Pension fund Health Employees Superannuation Trust Australia said it was writing to mining companies to ask how they are addressing similar potential issues. The fund said it would “seek to engage with senior management and boards on how they are overseeing company culture” to ensure high standards.

Miners, who have struggled to attract female workers, even as they grapple with a labour shortage, have been trying for several years to change a “boys club” culture. Top global miner BHP Group has an “ambitious, aspirational goal” of achieving gender balance globally by 2025.

Investors and industry players gave Rio Tinto credit for publishing the damning findings from an external review but said others in the industry, and beyond, needed to act as well.

“It shouldn't be left to Rio Tinto. This is an industry problem. It's a society problem. It's no good them solving the problem on their side and it continues elsewhere,” Greg Busson, the Mining and Energy Union's Western Australia state secretary, said.

Rio Tinto launched the review in March last year, not long after CEO Jakob Stausholm took over the top job in the wake of a backlash over the company's destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters to expand an iron ore mine.

Activist investor group Market Forces said Juukan Gorge highlighted a culture of arrogance and other deep seated issues at Rio Tinto, which had bubbled to the surface through this report.

“The findings of this report demonstrate the need for increased and strong investor scrutiny of Rio Tinto and its governance practices,” said Will Van De Pol, asset management campaigner at Market Forces.

“Clearly there is a need to improve culturally at Rio Tinto and this is yet another moment that needs to catalyse further change, and that would be something that we would be really keen to see infiltrate throughout Rio Tinto.”