SA's automotive sector has a chronic skills shortage

The Retail Motor Industry (RMI) is trying to attract more school leavers into the automotive sector, which has a chronic skills shortage.

Apprenticeships for young people are an excellent way of getting a foot into a shrinking employment pool and help alleviate SA’s high unemployment rate, says Jakkie Olivier, CEO of the RMI, an umbrella body for SA’s automotive sector.

School leavers who achieve a diploma pass are eligible for study at technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges. The apprenticeship consists of theoretical training at a TVET college, as well as workplace training under the supervision of a qualified artisan. Apprentices earn while they learn, and qualify to artisan status after successful completion of a trade test.

Olivier was commenting on SA’s unemployment rate reaching a record 34.9% high, with predictions that seven out of 10 matrics looking for a job this year will not find one.