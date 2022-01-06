Six SMMEs chosen to pitch to international investors

Six small, medium and micro-enterprises (SMMEs) from SA have been afforded an opportunity to pitch to the global start-up investment community as part of the Dubai World Expo 2020 participation.

The MultiChoice Group which is participating in the Expo has shortlisted six start-ups and scaling businesses that are part of its MultiChoice Accelerator Programme.

They will pitch to potential investors on Monday.

The Expo 2020 is a World Expo and is currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. It began in October and ends on March 31.

The six companies which include Swypa, a township consumer delivery service which was started in Tembisa, on the East Rand, will be progressing to the next and final leg of the programme by the pay TV company.

The programme collaboration with the department of trade, industry and competition, Galelo Africa and Companies Creating Change ­­– forms part of the MultiChoice Innovation Fund and supports the growth and development of SMMEs in SA.

It also aims to connect them with global investors to unlock business opportunities that will enrich their lives, the communities they function in and the SA economy at large, according to MultiChoice.

“As MultiChoice we are excited to be able to create such a platform for up and coming South African entrepreneurs to raise more funding for their businesses as a result creating more opportunities for others. With unemployment rates so high in our country this is important for MultiChoice as we understand that the SMME sector is critical to create opportunities in South Africa,” said Collen Dlamini, group executive of corporate affairs at MultiChoice.

Dlamini said the leading African video entertainment company has now invested R52m made up of grants, resources, and business support towards the shortlisted companies ahead of their final pitch to the global investor panel.

The global investors that will participate on the panel comprise of representation from some of theUAE leading investor and venture capital firms including Middle East Venture Partners and WAMDA Capital amongst others.

The selected companies include EM Guidance a digital healthcare platform providing access to the largest, up-to-date database of country-specific medicine information in SA.

Another company to make the cut is Lightbulb, a learning management systems provider that enables virtual learning and training.

Fintech company which provides end-to-end payment technologies titled Whoosh and Wetolity, a hybrid solar solutions provider are also in the mix.

IT Thynk, an information and communications technology services and gaming technologies provider is the sixth company on the list.

The six finalists have been chosen from a cohort of 20 South African start-ups who have been part of the programme since September 2021, representing sectors across Healthtech, Fintech, EduTech, Circular Economy and the Creative Industries.

The selected finalists will be going forth to take part in an intensive virtual bootcamp programme followed by a live pitch day to industry experts and investors on Monday.