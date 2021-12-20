Business

Amplats to sell Bokoni Mine to African Rainbow Minerals

By Reuters - 20 December 2021 - 09:38
Amplats is selling Bokoni Mine to African Rainbow Minerals.
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), a unit of Anglo American , said on Monday it agreed to sell its Bokoni Mine in SA to African Rainbow Minerals Ltd for a cash consideration of R3.5 billion rand.

Amplats holds a 49% stake in the platinum mine which has been on care and maintenance since 2017, while its joint venture partner Atlatsa Resources Corporation holds the remaining 51% interest.

