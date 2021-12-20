South Africa

Four people die in Limpopo crash

20 December 2021 - 09:26
Motorists have been urged to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before they embark on long trips this festive season. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

Four people have been killed while one escaped with serious injuries in a head-on collision on the R101 near Mookgophong in Limpopo on Sunday night.

Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson Mike Maringa said: “It is alleged a sedan had a tyre burst, lost control and collided head-on with an Opel Corsa.”

“Four people, including both drivers, were instantly killed on impact,” he said.

MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent messages of condolences to the families.

Lerule-Ramakhanya urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before they embark on long trips this festive season.

TimesLIVE

