Four people die in Limpopo crash

Four people have been killed while one escaped with serious injuries in a head-on collision on the R101 near Mookgophong in Limpopo on Sunday night.

Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson Mike Maringa said: “It is alleged a sedan had a tyre burst, lost control and collided head-on with an Opel Corsa.”

“Four people, including both drivers, were instantly killed on impact,” he said.

MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent messages of condolences to the families.

Lerule-Ramakhanya urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before they embark on long trips this festive season.

TimesLIVE