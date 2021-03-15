The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance handles complaints against insurance companies
Keeping eye on insurers
Those unhappy with how their insurer handled their claim should not despair as there are avenues for recourse.
The office of the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance (OSTI) is a reputable body that investigates and settles disputes between customers and the company they have insurance with. ..
