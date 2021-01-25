Global life insurers impose restrictions, worried about long-term pandemic risks

Some victims suffer long-term consequences including severe respiratory problems, organ damage, circulatory impairment and chronic fatigue. Three weeks after recovery, 10% of Covid-19 patients are still unwell and up to 5% feel sick for months, according to scientists at King's College London.

The pandemic has also caused a mental-health crisis for those who could not say goodbye to loved ones or have been isolated for months, while worsening substance-abuse issues for others.

It is too early to know how many people will file say for death, long-term illness or disability as a result, but insurers worry the consequences could last for decades.

“We have attempted as a company to strategise about modelling this and have made some headway but are far from the crystal ball that is able to predict this,” said Dr. Paulo Bandeira Pinho, chief medical director of Optimum Re Insurance Co.

Optimum has met with life-insurer customers, including Prudential Financial, to map out long-term risks and possible financial affects.

Prudential now imposes a minimum 30-day waiting period for recovered Covid-19 patients.

“Ultimately, many of the long-term implications of the pandemic are still unknown,” said Prudential's vice-president of Operations Keith Bexell. “As the long-tail effects become better understood, our approach to underwriting may adjust as necessary.”

Since April, British life insurer LV= has postponed applications from anyone who was diagnosed with Covid-19, experienced symptoms or lived with someone who got sick, according to an underwriting policy on its website.

Aviva PLC also imposes a “short” delay for those who had Covid-19 or similar symptoms during the past 30 days, a spokesperson said.

VACCINE HOPES

Life insurers are in the business of hedging risks decades in advance. Since the start of the pandemic, the industry has said it would probably not cause major financial damage, partly because they were not seeing a swell of say.

Global data is not available for 2020. In the US 8% of reported group life insurance say from April to August attributed the cause of death to Covid-19, according to the US Society of Actuaries.