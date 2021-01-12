ICA unsurprised insurer will only pay three months for business interruption claims

Specialist public loss adjuster Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) says it is unsurprised but disappointed by Santam’s decision to settle Covid-19 business interruption claims for a period of three months only.

After seven months of legal wrangling and Santam’s refusal to pay its customers' business interruption claims, the company conceded last week that it was liable.

It also announced that it will commence the process of assessing claims.

It said the claims in question are those affected by the recent judgment in the Western Cape High Court in the case between the insurer and Ma-Afrika Hotels and The Stellenbosch Kitchen.

In its judgment in November, the court said Santam was liable to indemnify the two businesses in terms of the business interruption section of their insurance policies. The court said the period of indemnity was 18 months.