Rand weakens on stimulus nerves; IMF forecast lifts lira

The rand weakened the most across emerging market currencies on Tuesday as investors stayed on sidelines on uncertainty over a R30,39 trn ($1.9 trn) U.S. stimulus plan, while the Turkish lira was supported by positive IMF economic forecast.

The rand weakened about 0.6%, extending losses to a fourth straight session as tepid risk appetite was exacerbated by concerns over the country's fiscal health and on new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the country.

Turkey's lira fared better than most of its peers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), trading 0.2% higher to the dollar after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it expects the country's economy to grow by 6% in 2021, higher than a previous projection.

Near-term sentiment in emerging markets was dented by uncertainty over a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package, while surging Covid-19 cases across the globe drove currency traders into the dollar.