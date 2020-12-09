Stocks hit new high and rand extends gains

Emerging market equities surged past highs last reached in 2018 on Wednesday, swept up in a global rally on U.S. stimulus hopes and positive Covid-19 vaccine updates, while the rand hit a 42-week high following upbeat economic data.

The MSCI's benchmark EM equities index, which spans 27 countries, rose 0.3% to hit its highest since mid-February.

Stock markets in South Korea, India and Taiwan all notched all-time highs, while Russia's MOEX neared its life-high.

Wall Street stocks made new highs overnight on seeming progress on U.S. stimulus talks, while Britain became the first Western nation to begin a wide vaccination campaign.

The brighter global mood also supported riskier EM currencies. The rand hit a 10-month high, extending gains after data on Tuesday showed a stronger-than-expected economic rebound for in the third quarter.