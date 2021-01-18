Mzuzukile Soni strikes gold with 'buying black' platform

It has been five years since Soweto-based lawyer Mzuzukile Soni was called to action to create a pro-black business marketplace after he was bothered by a series of racist incidents which plagued South Africa.

The outcome was the radical Facebook page BrownSense which grew from a small private community to having over 200,000 members as well as a new e-commerce store.

"I was raging within but I had to ask myself if our rage will only be limited to the social media space. I decided to put my energy into building the page to create a space where buying black would be the default setting," said Soni.

The success of BrownSense Group has led it to being a business that employs five people as well as a number of volunteers who are committed to see it and it's subsidiaries succeed.

Soni, 42, who in 2020 launched a subsidiary e-commerce company called BrownSense.africa with Keitumetse Diseko at the helm said although the Covid-19 pandemic did make the need for an e-commerce store to be created, it was already in the works.