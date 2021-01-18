South Africa's glass packagers face $100 mln hit from alcohol ban - Consol

South Africa's glass packaging industry could lose a further 1.5 billion rand ($98 million) in sales if the latest ban on alcohol sales continues for long, the CEO of glass bottle maker Consol said on Monday.

South Africa has recently banned alcohol sales for the third time as part of efforts to free up space for COVID-19 patients in hospitals burdened with alcohol-related injuries.

The first two bans together resulted in losses of more than 1.5 billion rand to the glass packaging industry, Consol Chief Executive Officer Mike Arnold said in an emailed response to questions.

Arnold also warned of likely job losses at Consol and most parts of its supply chain, adding any major extended loss of demand, at short notice, was "catastrophic."

The company, which supplies wine, spirits and beer bottles, is spending 8 million rand a day to keep production and furnaces running even as orders run dry, Arnold said, adding its debt was also piling up.