Why South Africans are loving the new way to pay

Samsung Pay has amplified its rapid expansion of contactless payments, which has experienced significant growth in SA. Customers have enthusiastically embraced Samsung Pay, as a safe, simple and secure way to pay. With the widest merchant acceptance and partnerships with the most banks in the country, Samsung has transformed how many people choose to pay for their transactions.

The popular mobile wallet has reached 3-million transactions and achieved another milestone with its introduction on Gautrain. Commuters can now make use of the Tap and Go convenience of Samsung Pay as they travel using a Galaxy device or watch. There will be no need to preload a Gautrain card when you use the Samsung Pay system. Gautrain commuters can use more than 40 Samsung Galaxy smartphones and watches to make their journey a breeze.

This ensures that South Africans from all walks of life have access to the convenience the technology offers. It's an all-in-one solution for everyday activities from shopping, travel to access to the purchase of prepaid vouchers.

Samsung Pay also delivers a host of additional benefits beyond safety and convenience. It offers users monthly competitions, allowing customers to win prizes for simply paying at their favourite stores with Samsung Pay.

Customers can also buy prepaid vouchers for electricity, mobile airtime/data, gaming and multimedia streaming services such as Netflix, Showmax and Spotify as well as the offer of a Newsstand subscription, which provides access to thousands of magazines and newspapers for a monthly subscription of R90 a month.

Samsung Pay customers gain instant access from any device to the many local and international titles with a shelf value of about R45 a magazine, including categories of automotive, arts, health, sport, family, financial and entertainment to mention a few.

You can now load your bank and loyalty cards on the extensive list of devices below and enjoy the freedom of going wallet-less.

Samsung Pay can be used with the following devices: Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, S20 Ultra, S20+, S20, S20 FE, S10+, S10, S10e, Note10+, Note10, Note10 Lite (NFC only), Note9, Note8, S9+, S9, S8+, S8, S7 Edge, S7, A9, A80, A8, A71, A70, A7 (2017), A51, A5 (2017), A31, A30s, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch, Watch Active, Watch Active2, Gear S3 and Gear Sport.

* 97% acceptance rate based on local trials for compatible smartphones. Compatible wearables and smartphones (NFC only) will have a lower acceptance rate as they can only be used at contactless terminals. Terms and conditions apply.

This article was paid for by Samsung.