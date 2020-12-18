Sport

Fans in for action-packed treat amid rising tensions between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at TLC

WWE Wrestlers to throw tables and chairs this Sunday

By Sowetan Reporter - 18 December 2020 - 09:16
WWE inferno
Image: SUPPLIED

The 12th WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TLC) will take place at the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida on Sunday.

WWE TLC is the biggest show this festive season and final 2020 WWE pay-per-view event of the year, and fans can look forward to an action-packed show.

After defeating Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series last month, 10-time WWE champion Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens. Just last week, the two got into a heated fight after The Big Dog launched a brutal assault on Owens and sent a haunting message to Owens's family. The rising tensions will add spice to the battle to see who will be crowned the WWE universal champion this weekend.

“The Legend Killer” Randy Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt have a long history of betrayals. In addition to his defeat against Wyatt at WrestleMania 33, Orton has in the past burnt down the Wyatt family compound, which ignited a feud between the two WWE superstars. Though Orton has fought and defeated Wyatt before, The Legend Killer will face The Fiend for the first time at WWE TLC, adding a new chapter to their rivalry.

Current SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks will face former SmackDown women’s champion Camella. The two superstars already set the stage for TLC last week when they got into the ring to battle for the SmackDown women's title. After throwing Sasha out of the ring, Carmella smashed Sasha’s head into a champagne bucket full of ice. If this dramatic turn of events is anything to go by, WWE fans are set for an entertaining match between these two superstars.

— Catch the WWE TLC live stream on Monday December 21 at 2am SA time on DSTV channel 236. 

