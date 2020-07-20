Virgin Active to cut salaries by 75% in 'temporary layoffs' during lockdown

Virgin Active says “temporary layoffs” are on the cards for staff at its gyms, head office and contact centre.

The company has denied rumours about staff being retrenched, saying on Monday that staff would be temporarily “laid off” while receiving 25% of their salaries.

“To support our staff, they will receive at least 25% of their income despite suspended employment,” a Virgin Active spokesperson told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE. “A reopening of gyms will allow us to abandon these temporary layoffs and reinstate our people to their jobs.”