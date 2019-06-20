Win tickets for the global festival for sunset lovers

If you're looking for something to do this weekend you're in luck; die-hard fans of a goodtime can look forward to an entertainment filled outdoor experience.

Alcohol brand Corona will be hosting their first ever Casa Corona festival from the 21st to the 23rd June at Nirox Sculpture Park.

The festival will feature culinary delights by the famous Chef Nti. Known for her collaborations with various brands the gourmand revealed some of the foods that will be served at the festival earlier this week.

At a launch event held earlier this week, SowetanLIVE got to experience some of the food that will be on the menu.

Everything was buffet style, letting the guests control what and how much they wanted to taste. The menu featured chilli chicken strips, guacamole and beef chilli corn that could be piled onto some tacos. Nti also included some falafels, Shawarma, pulled pork, beef strips and chicken strips stuffed in some pita pockets.

The Mexican fiesta continued with the Mexican glow bowl which consisted of more beef fillet strips, black beans, grilled haloumi strips and red kidney beans.

For dessert guests were treated to Lemon Lime Margarita cheesecake, doughnuts and mini churros -fried dough dusted with sugar or cinnamon.

“Everything is designed to pair perfectly with Corona and the food is also designed to align with all the beautiful experiences that are planned at Nirox Sculpture Park for the much-anticipated weekend”, Chef Nti said.

Besides the food that will be available, the festival will feature iPhonography workshops, mixology sessions, Latin-American cuisine, outdoor cinema, live music and an outdoor silent concert.

The iphonography workshop will be brought to the attendees by the Soweto collaborative ISeeADifferentYou and Imraan Christian.

Mpho Sebina will be showcasing her vocal talents.

RULES

Gates open next Saturday, 22nd June and Sunday, 23rd June at 12 pm until 8 pm. Arrive early to enjoy complimentary drinks, snacks and a Sculpture Tour around Nirox.

You will not be granted entry to the venue if you did not register/RSVP your attendance.

Don’t bring food/drinks into the venue, there will be food and drinks vendors on site.

Food and drinks at Casa Corona are for your own account.

Casa Corona is a cashless environment so you can top-up your howler tag with funds upon arrival.

Bring sunscreen, a hat and dress comfortably and warm, we’re going to be outdoors until 8pm.

Do not smoke in the audience.

Do bring something to take your rubbish home with you; this is a bin-free site.

Do not leave a mess.

Do bring a sunny personality to keep us all warm.

How much Is It?

To win a ticket make sure you you grab a Corona, and find your sunset moment and share using #FindYourSunset and you could win double tickets to the very first #CasaCorona.

Competition:

SowetanLIVE is giving away 2 double tickets for both days (2 lucky readers each day).

To stand a chance to win, simply enter the competition below. Competition closes on Friday, 21 June 2019 at 15:00.

Tickets are only valid for the specified date and performance time and may not be upgraded, exchanged for cash or for an alternative performance.

Transport is not included.

The prize is not transferable. By entering this competition the participant agrees to the terms and conditions.