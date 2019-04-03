ANC welcomes Moody's credit rating as 'a vote of confidence'

The ANC believes that rating agency Moody's retention of South Africa’s investment grade is a vote of confidence in the ruling party.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the party said Moody's decision to keep its investment rating for the country above sub-investment grade showed confidence in the government's "efforts to set our economy on a sustained growth trajectory".

"The ANC government is implementing a range of measures to set the country on a new path of growth, employment and transformation. The ANC has also taken decisive steps which are aimed at rebuilding investor confidence," said the party.