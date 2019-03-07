Businesses say 'Yes' to Ramaphosa's youth employment initiative

A new partnership by business incubator Raizcorp and youth employment organisation Lulaway has been formed to enable companies across the spectrum to be able to easily participate in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Youth Employment Service (Yes).

The launch of the partnership was announced in Sandton, on Thursday, as a move to increase the role played by the private sector in reducing youth unemployment in the country.

The Yes initiative invites business to sponsor jobs for unemployed youth, which then enables the business to climb two levels on the BBBEE scorecard.

In the initiative, companies can sponsor a one-year paid internship position for black youth.

The company sponsoring the youth does not have to host the young person on its own premises. Raizcorp and Lulaway come into the fray and find the youth the actual business where they can be placed through their Yes2Day programme.