Airline CemAir has been cleared for take-off‚ provided that it complies with aviation safety regulations‚ the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has confirmed.

The aviation regulator suspended CemAir's air operator certificates on December 12.

The suspension comes after the airline allegedly contravened legislation and civil aviation regulations.

SACAA spokesperson Pappie Maja said despite being issued with a prohibition order‚ the airline had continued to fly - in contravention of the applicable regulatory prescripts. He said this had compromised aviation safety and showed a "total disregard for the roles and responsibilities of the regulator".

"Consistent with its mandate‚ the SACAA will always make its decisions in the interest of the safety and security of the passengers and crew‚" he said.