CemAir to return to the skies - but must comply with safety standards
Airline CemAir has been cleared for take-off‚ provided that it complies with aviation safety regulations‚ the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has confirmed.
The aviation regulator suspended CemAir's air operator certificates on December 12.
The suspension comes after the airline allegedly contravened legislation and civil aviation regulations.
SACAA spokesperson Pappie Maja said despite being issued with a prohibition order‚ the airline had continued to fly - in contravention of the applicable regulatory prescripts. He said this had compromised aviation safety and showed a "total disregard for the roles and responsibilities of the regulator".
"Consistent with its mandate‚ the SACAA will always make its decisions in the interest of the safety and security of the passengers and crew‚" he said.
The South Gauteng High Court has now granted a temporary order lifting the suspension by the SACAA but compelling the airline to comply with regulations.
"Even though the court order temporarily lifts the SACAA’s decision‚ it compels the airline to comply with the regulations‚" said Maja. "The SACAA believes that the time spent going to court could have been used gainfully by the airline to ensure compliance with civil aviation regulations."
The court ordered CemAir to develop a procedure for monitoring and accounting for undeclared hand luggage. The airline has to submit this to the SACAA for approval on Wednesday December 19.
CemAir was also ordered to immediately comply with weight and balance requirements. The court further ordered the airline to stop deducting kilogram allowances from passengers until a weight plan was approved by the SACAA.
"It is important to note that matters of civil aviation safety and security are very serious. What may seem like administrative decisions in other industries may lead to loss of life in the aviation industry‚" added Maja.
- TMG Digital.