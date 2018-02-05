CemAir flights remain suspended but the airline said on Sunday that steps were being taken to resolve the matter.

CemAir’s aircraft were grounded by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Friday and its Certificates of Airworthiness withdrawn after aviation inspectors found during an audit that some of the aircraft serviced by the airline’s maintenance organisation were released back into service or cleared as airworthy by unqualified personnel.

However‚ the airline described the saga as a “paperwork discrepancy”.