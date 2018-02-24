Grounded airline Cemair passes first test as it reaches for the sky

A grounded airline is a step closer to getting its 12 planes flying again after the Civil Aviation Authority lifted the suspension of its maintenance organisation.

A CAA statement on Saturday said the suspension was lifted with immediate effect after a five-phase certification process.

“The status quo relating to Cemair’s 12 aircraft remains the same‚ meaning that the aircraft are yet to be declared as airworthy ... and released back to service‚” the statement said.

“Notwithstanding‚ the lifting of the [maintenance organisation] suspension is a step in the right direction and means that the operator is now in a position to officially maintain their own as well as other operators’ aircraft for which they are approved.

“This also means that CemAir is now in a position to hopefully speed up the process of getting more of their aircraft ready for inspection by CAA officials. The aircraft will be released back into operation once they are certified as airworthy.”