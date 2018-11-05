Emergency teams begin mop up operations in Joburg following storms
Thunderstorms and heavy rains in Johannesburg left a number of houses damaged‚ trees uprooted and some roads blocked on Monday.
The Johannesburg Metro Police‚ the city’s emergency medical services and disaster management teams were hard at work on Monday afternoon clearing some roads in the city.
We are receiving reports of fallen trees & damages to houses at various parts of Joburg; Lenasia, Ennerdale, Eldorado Park, Northcliff & Orange Grove.
EMS, Disaster Managent & JMPD out in full force dealing with these emergencies.
Pls call 011 3755911 to report any emergency.
Trees were uprooted in some areas and there was damage to houses in Lenasia‚ Ennerdale‚ Eldorado Park‚ Northcliff and Orange Grove.
One of the trees blocked the Booysens onramp to the M1 South.
⚠️Warning⚠️
Strong winds and heavy rain moving over @CityofJoburgZA
Exercise caution on the road.
Tree blown over at Booysens on ramp to #M1South
Emergency? 🤳Dial 011-375-5911
Johannesburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun listed some of the areas affected as a result of the thunderstoms.
The South African Weather Service had earlier on Monday issued a note warning of severe thunderstorms over the southern parts of Gauteng‚ with possible strong and damaging winds‚ hail and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding between 5pm and 11pm.
More reports of fallen trees blocking the road;
1. Cnr Akker/ Alwen Rd, West Ormonde
2. Kimberly Rd, Robertsham
3. Booysens on ramp to M1 highway in Booysens
4. Columbine/ Ormonde, Mondeor
Pls approach with care.