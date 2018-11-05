South Africa

Emergency teams begin mop up operations in Joburg following storms

By Ernest Mabuza - 05 November 2018 - 21:45
A tree was blown over at the Booysens on ramp to the M1 South
A tree was blown over at the Booysens on ramp to the M1 South
Image: SUPPLIED/Twitter Joburg Public Safety

Thunderstorms and heavy rains in Johannesburg left a number of houses damaged‚ trees uprooted and some roads blocked on Monday.

The Johannesburg Metro Police‚ the city’s emergency medical services and disaster management teams were hard at work on Monday afternoon clearing some roads in the city.

Trees were uprooted in some areas and there was damage to houses in Lenasia‚ Ennerdale‚ Eldorado Park‚ Northcliff and Orange Grove.

One of the trees blocked the Booysens onramp to the M1 South.

Johannesburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun listed some of the areas affected as a result of the thunderstoms. 

The South African Weather Service had earlier on Monday issued a note warning of severe thunderstorms over the southern parts of Gauteng‚ with possible strong and damaging winds‚ hail and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding between 5pm and 11pm.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘If he is granted bail, I will pay it ’ - father of one of Vlakfontein murder ...
An emotional send-off for Rapper Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo
X