South Africa

Crowd-funding to assist journalist Jacques Pauw with legal fees

By Naledi Shange - 15 January 2018 - 12:16
President's Keepers author Jacques Pauw.
President's Keepers author Jacques Pauw.
Image: ALON SKUY

Media Monitoring Africa has set up a fund to assist journalist Jacques Pauw with his legal battles.

The company said it had set up the fund because "South Africans want to support Pauw with legal costs".

"The fund – which is to be administered by MMA – is a non-profit donation platform set up to receive public‚ anonymous donations for fees and expenses relating to criminal or civil legal action against Pauw in respect of The President's Keepers‚" the media watchdog said in a statement.

"Since publication in October 2017 by NB Publishers‚ Pauw has been under fire from parties featured in the book‚ including the State Security Agency and KwaZulu-Natal police‚ the latter in apparent collusion with businessman and racehorse owner Roy Moodley‚" the MMA said.

SARS takes Jacques Pauw to court

The South African Revenue Service has followed through on threats to take legal action against the author of The President’s Keeper’s‚ Jacques Pauw.
News
26 days ago

Pauw's bombshell book contained revelations over the tax affairs of President Jacob Zuma‚ including that he was paid a R1-million salary for at least four months after he became president in 2009.

The payments‚ according to Pauw‚ were made by Moodley‚ who is believed to be a long-time Zuma ally.

In December‚ the SA Revenue Service headed to the Western Cape High Court‚ seeking a declaratory order affirming its position that Pauw had contravened confidentiality clauses in the Tax Administration Act by publishing the information.

Media Monitoring Africa said Pauw and NB Publishers had welcomed the support from the public.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Take a ride with Cape Town's R25-million Neighbourhood Safety Team
DA charges Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille
X