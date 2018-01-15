Crowd-funding to assist journalist Jacques Pauw with legal fees

Media Monitoring Africa has set up a fund to assist journalist Jacques Pauw with his legal battles.

The company said it had set up the fund because "South Africans want to support Pauw with legal costs".

"The fund – which is to be administered by MMA – is a non-profit donation platform set up to receive public‚ anonymous donations for fees and expenses relating to criminal or civil legal action against Pauw in respect of The President's Keepers‚" the media watchdog said in a statement.

"Since publication in October 2017 by NB Publishers‚ Pauw has been under fire from parties featured in the book‚ including the State Security Agency and KwaZulu-Natal police‚ the latter in apparent collusion with businessman and racehorse owner Roy Moodley‚" the MMA said.