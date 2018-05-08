Gauteng municipalities invested millions in VBS Mutual Bank

The Gauteng treasury plans to investigate investments made with VBS Mutual Bank by the West Rand District Municipality and Merafong Local Municipality.

This was revealed by the provincial treasury on Tuesday when it said the two municipalities invested millions of rand in the controversial bank.

The treasury said it would implement a forensic investigation into the circumstances surrounding the investments.

“The aim is to determine whether these investments breached the Municipal Finance Management Act and whether any official should be charged with misconduct as a result of these investments.

This decision follows confirmation from the municipalities involved that they do not have the capacity to comply with an instruction from National Treasury made at a meeting on March 22 this year to investigate and report on the circumstances surrounding their investments‚” the provincial treasury said.