The DA has written to the registrar of banks‚ Kuben Naidoo‚ requesting that he immediately establish a commission of inquiry into VBS Mutual Bank and municipalities that illegally deposited funds with the bank.

“The dire state of affairs at the institution necessitates an urgent and thorough investigation to ascertain the full extent of the problems at the institution given the increasing number of allegations and the potential loss of billions of rands of municipal deposits‚” the DA’s Kevin Mileham said on Sunday.

The DA urged the registrar of banks to establish a similar commission to that set up when the African Bank was placed under curatorship‚ to expose any further issues not yet publicly known.