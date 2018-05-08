On February 27‚ a motion for land expropriation without compensation was passed in the National Assembly by a majority vote.

The matter was referred to the Constitutional Review Committee‚ which must report back to Parliament by August 30. The Economic Freedom Fighters had proposed that an ad hoc committee be established to review and amend Section 25 of the Constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest‚ without compensation. Section 25 of the Constitution – known as the property clause - states the government must make laws and take other steps to help people or communities to get land to live on‚ and to claim back land if they lost it after 1913 and because of an apartheid law.

Since the motion was passed the number of land invasion in various cities across the country have begun to rise. The City of Johannesburg and Tshwane have been the worse hit. On Tuesday‚ police were still dealing with land invasions in Protea Glen‚ Soweto.

ADeC said black South Africans were dispossessed of their land during the terrible years of colonisation and apartheid.

It said when apartheid came to an end‚ South Africans were politically free and equal but “they were not economically or socially free and equal”. It added that government’s programmes on land had failed to address this issue.

“We believe that land in South Africa should be expropriated‚ with compensation from former colonialist states of the land. We are of the view that the state should not have to carry the weight of past racial divides which were created to benefit an elite few foreigners who disposed native Africans of their land.

“The land should be placed under the custodianship of a body of the relevant stakeholders which would be made up of various civil society organisations‚ political parties‚ unions and other pertinent structures which will ensure the integrity‚ transparency and morality of the body. This body will be overseen by the constitutional judiciary where it is to be debated and implemented‚” the party said.