BOOB OF THE WEEK: Refs must be able to count

Referee Michael Mosemeng blundered by not giving Polokwane City a proper 10 yards count for their free kick against Maritzburg United, who won 3-1 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.

While Jabu Maluleke, who is deadly with free kicks, complained about the distance between the ball and the Maritzburg players, Mosemeng wasn't budging.

It even took Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova to come all the way from his goal to the other end to show the referee how to do a proper count.

That's basic, Mike.