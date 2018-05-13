In defence of Motsepe for spending R100m on Barca

I've noticed that mining magnate Patrice Motsepe has come under fire from some quarters for paying ?7-million (R105-million) to bring Spanish giants Barcelona to play a friendly against his team Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

From what I can pick up on social networks, some believe no one in this country, with its economic challenges, should be spending such a lot of money even if it is for former president Nelson Mandela's Centenary celebrations.

For those struggling to make ends meet, it's a fair argument and I understand where they are coming from when they

say he should rather be donating this money to charities rather than enrich a club, Barcelona, that's already rich in any case.

Well, it may just be a friendly and even for Mandela, I also struggle to see how the country that has previously hosted a World Cup can benefit from having Barcelona on our shores. The big stars have been here before.

But then again, the same mining mogul, through his Motsepe Foundation, has continued to give back to the country in many ways, hence I find the accusation odd and uncalled for.