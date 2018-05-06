Percy Tau to make clean sweep at awards

With the Absa Premiership season concluding on Saturday, the attention turns to football's most illustrious season-ending event - the PSL Awards at the end of this month.

Notwithstanding Mamelodi Sundowns' eighth league title victory and the third under the guidance of coach Pitso Mosimane, his young protege, midfield star Percy "Messi" Tau is also likely to emerge as the biggest winner at the awards.

Another factor making me believe he is set to make a clean sweep at the awards is the fact that he has often received a lot of admiration from his colleagues in the PSL.

Taking that into consideration, there is no reason why he should not get the stamp of approval from his peers to bag the Players' Player of the Season accolade.

Before Saturday's PSL campaign last round of matches, Tau is tied with Polokwane City's marksman Rodney "RamaG" Ramagalela for the top goal-scorer honours with 11 strikes apiece.

And if they remain tied, they will share the Golden Boot award spoils.

This year fans must spare us another "we wus robbed" saga as it happened after Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke's eye-catching goal failed to win when the masses voted with their hearts and not their minds.