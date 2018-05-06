Percy Tau to make clean sweep at awards
With the Absa Premiership season concluding on Saturday, the attention turns to football's most illustrious season-ending event - the PSL Awards at the end of this month.
Notwithstanding Mamelodi Sundowns' eighth league title victory and the third under the guidance of coach Pitso Mosimane, his young protege, midfield star Percy "Messi" Tau is also likely to emerge as the biggest winner at the awards.
Another factor making me believe he is set to make a clean sweep at the awards is the fact that he has often received a lot of admiration from his colleagues in the PSL.
Taking that into consideration, there is no reason why he should not get the stamp of approval from his peers to bag the Players' Player of the Season accolade.
Before Saturday's PSL campaign last round of matches, Tau is tied with Polokwane City's marksman Rodney "RamaG" Ramagalela for the top goal-scorer honours with 11 strikes apiece.
And if they remain tied, they will share the Golden Boot award spoils.
This year fans must spare us another "we wus robbed" saga as it happened after Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke's eye-catching goal failed to win when the masses voted with their hearts and not their minds.
The Goal of the Season award judging went horribly wrong, and I just hope this time fans choose the most spectacular goal, reminiscent of the Masuluke bicycle-kick that sealed a last-minute equaliser for Bakgaga against Orlando Pirates.
Back to Tau, Mosimane had made no bones about the fact that the Brazilians were working hard throughout the season for Tau, 23, to become the PSL Player of the Year.
The Downs coach will be hoping that Tau - a cog in his squad, particularly after Khama Billiat and now Chiefs property Leonardo Castro's form downgraded - is called to make several sojourns at the podium on the awards night.
But the talks of Tau bagging the most prestigious individual gong in local football have irritated the player, with the Sundowns goal ace visibly annoyed when asked about the endorsement from his coach.
He would often respond by saying he was grateful for what the coach sees in him and the support he gets from his teammates.
Tau once retorted that what was important for this team was to try and win the league, noting that the rest was secondary.
He also said he wanted what he was doing on the field to brush off onto the young kids. Hail! King Tau, the Lion of Downs!