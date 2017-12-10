Chiefs supporters leave stadium in a joyous mood
Kaizer Chiefs are back to winning ways after beating Platinum Stars 1-0 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium last night.
Siphiwe Tshabalala came off the bench to score the all-important goal in the second half that ended the Glamour Boys' four-match winless run in all competitions.
The fist half was average to say the least. The two teams set up similarly in terms of their approach with both deploying one striker.
The home side sent in Bonginkosi Ntuli, while the visitors looked to Gustavo Paez for the goals.
The defenders from both ends had the easiest of times, let alone the two goalkeepers who were on holiday for the first 45 minutes.
Playing in front of 6800 fans and as always dominated by Chiefs on the stands, there was nothing to separate the two sides in the first half.
The first real save was actually in the 51st minute when Chiefs' keeper Itumeleng Khune pulled off a save from Katlego Otladisa's attempt and a few minutes later, Khune was called into action in pushing Vuyo Mere's free-kick for a corner.
Credit to Chiefs coach Steve Komphela, who made the changes that made a difference.
He had surprisingly left the experienced duo of Siphiwe Tshabalala and Bernard Parker on the bench, but brought them in for Bhongolethu Jayiya and Dumisani Zuma early in the second half. The move paid off with Amakhosi dictating terms and taking the game to the opposition.
Buoyed by their fans, Chiefs delivered a better showing in the second half and on the balance of play, they deserved their three points.
For once in a while, Kaizer Chiefs supporters left the stadium a happy lot. For Stars, they will have to do better to move away from the relegation zone.