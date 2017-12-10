Chiefs supporters leave stadium in a joyous mood

Kaizer Chiefs are back to winning ways after beating Platinum Stars 1-0 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium last night.

Siphiwe Tshabalala came off the bench to score the all-important goal in the second half that ended the Glamour Boys' four-match winless run in all competitions.

The fist half was average to say the least. The two teams set up similarly in terms of their approach with both deploying one striker.

The home side sent in Bonginkosi Ntuli, while the visitors looked to Gustavo Paez for the goals.