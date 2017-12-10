Chiefs staff revolt over Xmas bonuses

An annual increase and Christmas bonus rebellion at Kaizer Chiefs, which allegedly resulted in boss lady Jessica Motaung angrily wishing her father Kaizer Motaung could release her from her job, has erupted at the club's headquarters in Naturena.

The mutiny allegedly reached a fervent pitch last week when Jessica's sister Kemiso wrote a stinging e-mail to staff members telling them to hit the road if they were not happy with their jobs.

Her alleged rant resulted in staff morale reaching its lowest ebb.

It also led to some staff members contemplating to boycott the Christmas party at PH Network Cafe in Mondeor, south of Joburg, on Wednesday.

