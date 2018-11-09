Shwashwi

WATCH | From Vosho to Idibaling: South Africans dance to the #MalwedeChallenge

Every year, particularly around this time, South Africans come up with a new dance to usher them into the festive season. This year, it seems the Malwede, also known as the Falling Dance, is taking centre stage. Here are some of our favourite #MalwedeChallenge memes. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

This year it is Malwede‚ the falling dance.

Thousands of people have taken to their social media accounts to share their version of the dance.

Whether it's just a body part falling to the side‚ or a person's whole body dropping‚ it has become a thing.

So‚ if you're in a club and you see people falling to the floor‚ don't be alarmed.

#KeDezembaBoss

