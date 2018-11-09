Shwashwi

Miley Cyrus spotted in Cape Town - Mzansi reacts

By Karishma Thakurdin - 09 November 2018 - 14:40
Even though there has been no word on why Miley is in the country‚ excited fans who have "bumped" into her have been sharing selfies on social media.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker has been spotted at the V&A Waterfront‚ where she took a snap with a fan at the Two Oceans Aquarium.

"Miley Cyrus spotted shopping in the Watershed yesterday by Recycled Flip Flop Sculptures owner‚ Davis Ndungu. They definitely look like besties‚" wrote V&A on its Instagram page.

Meanwhile‚ Twitter has put on their detective caps to get to the bottom of why Miley is in Mzansi.

Source: TMG Digital.

