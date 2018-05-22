Mshoza has admitted that she has indeed moved on and is in love with 37-year-old police detective‚ Tlhabe Mbhele but insists that she's not cheating.

The Kortes hitmaker told Drum magazine that trouble in her marriage had been going on for months and that she met Tlhabe in January this year.

Mshoza said as far as she was concerned‚ Tlhabe opened her eyes to what love is.

"I'm not cheating - I'm in love and I'm moving on‚" said Mshoza.

Mshoza explained that she met the detective after she was allegedly arrested for speeding and the pair became friends after the incident. She said he became her support system and they began dating in March.

"He's respectful‚ forever smiling and I felt safe and protected with him..."

Mshoza‚ who now wants to terminate her traditional marriage‚ said she didn't care what other people thought of her decision to move on.

"If a relationship isn't working out I will move on to find my happiness somewhere else and I won't apologise for living my life."