Mshoza pens open letter to Babes Wodumo
Mshoza‚ who has allegedly endured abuse at the hands of a man has penned a heartfelt letter of support to Babes Wodumo.
Babes was allegedly abused by her ex-boyfriend Mampintsha‚ with the revelation making headlines after the muso's interview with Metro FM's Masechaba Ndlovu and Mo Flava on Friday.
In the interview‚ Masechaba claimed that Mampintsha had allegedly punched Babes in the face and broke her leg. Babes wept while the accusations were being made‚ after earlier saying that their relationship had turned "sour".
Mampintsha later took to Facebook to respond to the allegations‚ admitting that he did not "plead absolute innocence in the claims made in the interview".
In a video provided to TshisaLIVE‚ Mampintsha said that "people were putting words in her (Babes) mouth".
In the wake of the allegations‚ Mshoza wrote a letter to Babes.
"Amanxeba are internally painful yet we pretend that all is well. Last night when I heard your current situation‚ I couldn't sleep! I kept asking myself what have we done wrong? Who do we turn to?" Mshoza wrote‚ before claiming she knew how she felt.
She prayed that Babes would have the "courage to say enough is enough" and not internalise the hate that she may be getting.
"Be strong‚ my princess‚ and know you are not alone. Amanxeba will heal one day at a time. Together we will fight against women abuse. One day these tears will be turned into smiles and happiness‚" Mshoza added.
Mshoza wrote the letter while apparently under protection from her estranged husband‚ who allegedly abused her amidst cheating allegations.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Mmako Mophiring confirmed to TshisaLIVE last week that Mshoza had opened a case of assault‚ intimidation and pointing a firearm against her husband Thuthukani Mvula and that he was later released on R5‚000 bail.
Meanwhile‚ TshisaLIVE understands that Babes is considering whether to lay charges.
Babes' manager Keke Mokoena said that the singer and her family were currently discussing whether to lay police charges.