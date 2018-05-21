Mshoza‚ who has allegedly endured abuse at the hands of a man has penned a heartfelt letter of support to Babes Wodumo.

Babes was allegedly abused by her ex-boyfriend Mampintsha‚ with the revelation making headlines after the muso's interview with Metro FM's Masechaba Ndlovu and Mo Flava on Friday.

In the interview‚ Masechaba claimed that Mampintsha had allegedly punched Babes in the face and broke her leg. Babes wept while the accusations were being made‚ after earlier saying that their relationship had turned "sour".

Mampintsha later took to Facebook to respond to the allegations‚ admitting that he did not "plead absolute innocence in the claims made in the interview".

In a video provided to TshisaLIVE‚ Mampintsha said that "people were putting words in her (Babes) mouth".

In the wake of the allegations‚ Mshoza wrote a letter to Babes.