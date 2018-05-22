Much has been said about the demise of K.O's stable Cashtime and how his artists left him one by one but this interview with K.O will shed some light on how K.O really handled being thrown under the bus.

When things began crumbling at the stable K.O established to open doors for other rappers with a dream‚ like him‚ he told Trending SA he never expected that he would be the scapegoat for everyone.

"Unfortunately‚ I ended up getting the short end of the stick because it was made to look like people were purely moving based on the fact that K.O didn't want them to blossom‚ and instead of people standing up on their own two feet on some "bro‚ that is not actually the case‚ we are leaving because we wanna go pursue other opportunities... some people took comfort in the fact that people were just blaming me on that level‚ so it broke my heart."

K.O said he didn't have any ill-feelings towards anyone because the start of Cashtime came from his desire to help others and when it didn't work‚ there was nothing he could do about it.

"I remember one time I went to my brother's house‚ the day (when things were) still unfolding and I remember I shed a tear because I didn't see that coming. I thought that because I was genuinely great towards people that I was gonna receive the same genuine support‚ even when we're not actually doing business together anymore‚ so that was the only disappointing part‚" K.O explained.

The rapper said he's definitely learnt his lesson‚ especially business wise and that all he cares about now was making great music.

However‚ it's all in the past now and the rapper has given us great music since then like Swagganova‚ and he has more coming up.

So maybe Cashtime wasn't meant to be but hey 'you are doing great sweetie'.