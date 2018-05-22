Platinum Stars are edging dangerously close to losing their PSL status and they could find themselves in a perilous position if they fail to beat Jomo Cosmos in their promotion-relegation play-off clash at Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg on Wednesday night.

Dikwena must beat Ezenkosi to stay alive in this mini contest after they lost their opening match to Black Leopards last week and goalkeeper Dino Visser said they would approach the match as if their lives depend on winning it.

“We are happy that Leopards and Cosmos played to a draw at the weekend because it means our fate is still in our hands‚" he said as Stars prepared to host Cosmos.

"But we have to win our remaining three matches to stay in contention. In a competition like this‚ no game is less important.”

Asked if defeat to Cosmos could end their chances of saving the club from relegation‚ Visser said they are not thinking about the drop at the moment because anything can still happen in the next few weeks.

“We have to stay focused on the job at hand which is to be ready to take on Cosmos.

"It is difficult to say whether defeat against Cosmos will be the end of the road for us because anything can still happen in the coming few weeks‚” he said‚ adding that the quick turnaround of matches is a tough strain.

“Fortunately we have an experienced technical team and they have structured our training sessions in such a way that we don’t burn out.

"You must remember that we have just been through a long season and it is important to have some rest in between these play-off matches.”

Visiting captain Thato Lingwati said they would have to put up an improved performance after their display in the stalemate against Leopards at the weekend if they are to register their first win.

“We were too naive in our approach against Leopards and gave them too much respect‚" said Lingwati.

"Knowing how dangerous they are‚ I think we gave too much away in the middle of the pack and allowed them to come at us.

"If we are serious about winning the play-offs‚ we need to up our game and play like the real Cosmos in the next matches which start with a trip to Platinum Stars on Wednesday.” Cosmos will be without midfield enforcer Mduduzi Sibeko after he received his fourth booking in their last match.

Sicelo Mkhize will have to pass a late fitness test after an ankle injury and Jomo Sono‚ the Cosmos coach‚ will be crossing his fingers that he recovers in time to play in the match.