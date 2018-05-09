Clement Maosa pens a heartfelt note to himself on his 30th birthday
After a very difficult and emotionally draining week‚ Clement Maosa is celebrating his 30th birthday and took time out to reflect on the trials and triumphs he's gone through.
The actor penned a heartfelt note to himself and shared it on his Instagram‚ remembering the hard times that have made him the man he is today‚ which include being orphaned at a young age and being bullied.
"Just take a look at you‚ you are God’s perfection. You were born under unfavourable conditions‚ but look at you. For years you were ridiculed for being black and ugly‚ but look at you now. Your mom and dad were both domestic workers and couldn’t afford you nice things in life‚ but look at you now. Your parents left you as a teenager with nothing‚ but look at you‚" he wrote.
The Skeem Saam fave‚ who also buried one of his best friends‚ Akhumzi Jezile‚ over the weekend weekend‚ wrote out his heart out as he remembered all those he had loved and lost.
"You stood the worst of times and lost so many loved ones‚ but look at you now.
Reflecting on how tough his life had been‚ Clement also touched on sensitive topics like how he attempted suicide twice and often gave up on himself. He also used the letter to affirm God's love for him.
"You were rejected so many times and told you are not talented‚ but look at you. You attempted suicide twice but God knew it was not yet time‚ now look! You could have gave up on life and surrendered to substance abuse or be a hobo‚ but just look at you."
Clement also wrote about financial difficulties that made him to drop out of varsity and the peer pressure that made life more difficult for him.
He added that he was proud of himself for having managed to be optimistic about his life as he looked back on how far he had come.
"You could have given up on your dreams because as a villager everyone told you it’s impossible‚ due to your environment and lack of opportunities‚ but look at you now. You could have allowed fame to get to your head and lose focus‚ but take a look at yourself. You have constantly proved yourself to be the best regardless of circumstances and what life throws at you. You are stronger than you think."
I have been doing this successfully for 7years now, for no reason other than that of changing the world. Mandela said “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”. As a villager I know how difficult it is for one to obtain a degree at an institution of higher learning but nonetheless I got mine so can they with the necessary support of course. Sometimes we just need someone to remind us of our potential. 📚📕🔖📝 GOD BLESS AFRICA! ✊🏽 #KingC #a_purpose_driven_life #2018🙏🏾
The actor gave himself a pat on the back for the hard work he's poured into his art that allowed him to touch and change many lives.
"Through you God has touched so many lives included all those high school teenagers you have shared your story with and they got inspired to become their best."
So happy birthday King C... More life ! More Blessings!