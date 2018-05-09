After a very difficult and emotionally draining week‚ Clement Maosa is celebrating his 30th birthday and took time out to reflect on the trials and triumphs he's gone through.

The actor penned a heartfelt note to himself and shared it on his Instagram‚ remembering the hard times that have made him the man he is today‚ which include being orphaned at a young age and being bullied.

"Just take a look at you‚ you are God’s perfection. You were born under unfavourable conditions‚ but look at you. For years you were ridiculed for being black and ugly‚ but look at you now. Your mom and dad were both domestic workers and couldn’t afford you nice things in life‚ but look at you now. Your parents left you as a teenager with nothing‚ but look at you‚" he wrote.

The Skeem Saam fave‚ who also buried one of his best friends‚ Akhumzi Jezile‚ over the weekend weekend‚ wrote out his heart out as he remembered all those he had loved and lost.

"You stood the worst of times and lost so many loved ones‚ but look at you now.

Reflecting on how tough his life had been‚ Clement also touched on sensitive topics like how he attempted suicide twice and often gave up on himself. He also used the letter to affirm God's love for him.