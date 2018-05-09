The Democratic Alliance intends to lay charges of corruption and extortion against ANC MP Mduduzi Manana.

In a statement‚ the DA’s shadow minister of women‚ Terri Stander‚ said a voice clip which surfaced this week alleged to be of Manana offering money to his victim was good enough for him to face criminal charges.

“He clearly unlawfully and intentionally tried to take advantage of her by subjecting her to financial pressure. He obviously wanted to use his privileged position and tried to buy himself out of accountability‚” Stander said.

Her office said it is finalising logistics to open a corruption and extortion case against Manana at the police station where the alleged victim opened the first case.