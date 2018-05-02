As Kelly Khumalo and those close to Akhumzi Jezile struggle to come to terms with his death‚ an insensitive troll poked fun at the singer's pain.

Akhumzi‚ Thobani Mseleni‚ Siyasanga Kobese and two others were killed in a head-on collision outside Queenstown on Saturday morning.

Kelly and Akhumzi were close friends‚ who shared a special bond and many memories together.

As soon as Kelly found out about her friend's death‚ she took to social media to share her devastation.

She shared a picture of the two of them together in happier times with the caption: "My heart...God help me".

Within minutes the comments section was filled with hundreds of messages of support.

One troll‚ who evidently had no respect for Kelly's pain and for the pain Akhumzi's family must be feeling‚ cracked an insensitive joke.

"Now we know it's because of (Kelly Khumalo) lol ka dlala‚ let's laugh 'n bikkie but may his soul RIP‚" said the person.

Kelly obviously didn't take the disrespect lying down and blasted the troll for the comment.

"Msunu kanyoko I've just lost my dear friend and you wanna be funny‚" Kelly said.

The troll was labelled insensitive and disrespectful by Kelly's fans.