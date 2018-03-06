Amagwinya and braai 'speak to the soul' of US star Anika Noni Rose

The Quad actress Anika Noni Rose has found her new favourite meal, amagwinya aka vetkoek.

“[They] speak to my soul,” she said during a press conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.

The American star added that she was a fan of braai meat after having dinner at the Mandela house last night.

“I had a braai at the Mandela house and it was so good. I haven’t been eating meat for about a month,” she added.

“We had an amazing array of vegetables, with braai meat on the side. It was everything it was supposed to be.”

Rocking half-shaved rose gold hair, resembling Rihanna’s edgy ‘do during the Russian Roulette era, the 45-year-old petite actress has been in South Africa since Friday.

She attended the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo on Saturday, before making her way to Johannesburg.