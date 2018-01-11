Shwashwi

Angry Zodwa goes on the rampage against Celeste Ntuli

By TshisaLIVE - 11 January 2018 - 10:11
Zodwa Wabantu
Image: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu may have been told to tone down in certain aspects during her on-stage performances by her boss and mentor‚ DJ Tira‚ but that certainly hasn't stopped the entertainer from going on the rampage against funny lady Celeste Ntuli.

Zodwa has labelled Celeste a "dirty pig" and has told the comedian to stop talking about her and using her name to promote her business.

Celeste was on Power FM with Bob Mabena when she labelled Zodwa as "disgusting" for her pantyless antics.

"Normal girls are not celebrated mostly - those who work hard and are putting in the work. And we have some girls who are just taking off their underwear. I hate that! I don't understand why everyone is tiptoeing around it. It is disgusting! It makes us black women look like the things we are fighting. Everyone else has been calling us the p-word‚ the h-word‚ every other word out there. I am very disappointed. Why are they called private parts? They must remain private. I don't have to say anything to her. I don't even want to take a picture with her. That is how much it infuriates me."

'It's disgusting!' - Celeste Ntuli drags Zodwa for not wearing panties

Comedian Celeste Ntuli has launched a scathing attack on Zodwa Wabantu‚ labelling her actions disgusting and degrading to black women.
Entertainment
1 day ago

In a series of messages on her Instagram account‚ Zodwa put Celeste on full blast‚ insisting that for all the criticism she received‚ Celeste is doing the same thing and selling her craft.

"You are disgusted? Vomit. Sisi‚ let's move along. You won't take a picture with me? Did I ask for it? You don't like me? I hate passionately. If you were asked about me‚ you could have said‚ 'I don't know her to Bob or no comment @celestentuli.' I don't need to be liked by any of you. Do your thing. Don't involve my name to your business sies. I don't make friends with anyone. I work hard. That's why you promoting your comedy movie‚ ngami mxm. Wazile ukuthi when you mention my name uzoba happening. Back off."

While some fans were ready with the popcorn others called on the two well-liked women to make friends and find a way to work through their issues.

Zodwa Wabantu criticised for telling women to 'use their bodies' for money

Record label boss DJ Tira has stepped in to put out the flames‚ after Zodwa Wabantu received backlash on social media over her “vulgar” language.
Entertainment
3 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X