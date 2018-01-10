'It's disgusting!' - Celeste Ntuli drags Zodwa for not wearing panties

Celeste said that she had nothing to say to Zodwa and refused to take pictures with her.

"I don't have to say anything to her. I don't even want to take a picture with her. That is how much it infuriates me."

She said black women had fought hard to break stereotypes about them and it was infuriating to see women who were expressing themselves by going back to the same stereotypes.

Zodwa grabbed headlines recently when a video of her taking off her panties was shared online. She also sparked debate when she seemed to suggest that women should use female persuasion and seduction to get their way.

She was later hauled over the coals by her boss DJ Tira for her actions and language.

"In 2018‚ Zodwa Wabantu will change her language but I won't change. You'll still get the same Zodwa‚ she ain't going nowhere. You are going to see her on your small screens‚ thank you so much for the love and support. I know I express myself differently but thank you so much‚" Zodwa said after the meeting.