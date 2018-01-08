Record label boss DJ Tira has stepped in to put out the flames‚ after Zodwa Wabantu received backlash on social media over her “vulgar” language.

Zodwa landed in hot water after a video of her giving a speech over the festive season went viral.

In the video‚ Zodwa told women that they should not shy away from using female persuasion.

“Men like us like this‚ naked‚ we have sex at night and we taste nice!. Use your a**. This is your power. I mean I don’t even know how to dance but I get R35‚000. So my fellow b**ches‚ be yourselves‚ don’t change. A** is a**‚” she said.