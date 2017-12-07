After battling to find major sponsors for #FillUpFNBStadium‚ Cassper Nyovest has spoken out on the lack of corporate support for local artists.

He said that an artist can go from playing on the biggest stage to moving back home with nothing because the industry is not sustainable.

Cassper claimed to have gone broke after having to largely foot the bill for his massive show last weekend‚ with major sponsors only coming on board in the last few weeks leading up to the show.

Speaking to ENCA‚ Cassper said his battle to find sponsors was a blessing in disguise‚ because it revealed how brands didn’t care about artists.